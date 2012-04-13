FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 13
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 13, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s government will consider ways to allow private oil companies to take part in the development of the off-shore oil fields after a group of Russia’s major private oil producers complained of the discrimination of their right in favor of state-run Rosneft and Gazprom.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s law makers will review legislation to restrict activity of on non-government organizations on Russia’s territory if they are financed from abroad.

- Sait-Salam Gutseriyev, co-owner of Russia’s B&N industrial and financial group has convinced the U.S. Universal Park & Resorts to invest in an entertainment park in Moscow’s Galaktika Park mall to be built in the city’s south, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia is planning to open for tourists its remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, head of the security council Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.