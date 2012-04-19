PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 19

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Moscow needs several dozen sites similar to London’s Hide Park that can be used for street rallies as the citizens’ political awareness grows, said a work group established by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in February, the paper writes.

- Russia has been signing fewer contracts for weapons supplies abroad after it lost clients in Central Europe, Iran, China and Northern Africa due to political issues, the paper cites Viktor Komardin, deputy chief of Russian arms export dealer Rosoboronexport.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Investigative Committee Chief Alexander Bastrykin signed a decree for establishing separate departments responsible for investigating crimes carried out by the committee’s employees, the daily says.

- The number of protests in Russia, including labor strikes, grew almost six-fold in January-March of 2012, compared to the same period of 2008, the daily writes.

- Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources called for oil company TNK-BP to invest 20 billion roubles ($678.31 million) to replace all of its pipelines in the Khanty-Mansiisk region with the more ecologically sustainable ones, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian car makers refused to sponsor a motor rally across Russia dedicated to the 67th anniversary of the World War II victory in May, the paper writes. The rally was suggested by a Kremlin-backed political youth group.