PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 25
April 25, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, April 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Boris Gryzlov, former speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament and Vladimir Putin’s loyal ally, may become the chief of a new state corporation planned to develop Russia’s Siberian and Far East regions, the paper quotes sources as saying.

- Former Russian envoy to NATO, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, told journalists on Tuesday that a military research fund similar to U.S. DARPA programme will soon be established to create a strategy for the military and industrial development of the country through 2040-50, the paper writes.

- Profits for most major Russian automobile dealers in 2011 exceeded those of 2008 for the first time, signalling a return to pre-crisis growth, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President-elect Vladimir Putin stepped down as the chairman of the ruling United Russia party on Tuesday and said Dmitry Medvedev will take over his post, the paper reports.

- Russia’s biggest airline, state-controlled Aeroflot , is looking into the purchase of Belarusian airline Belavia, which Belarus plans to privatize in 2013, the paper writes, citing a source.

- The share of Russia’s shadow economy shrank to 15 percent of GDP in 2011, compared to 16 percent in 2009, the daily cites state statistics. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)

