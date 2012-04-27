PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 27

Moscow, April 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Twelve Russian citizens have addressed the Russian Supreme court in the first joint appeal since March demanding to call off the results of the recent presidential elections, the daily writes.

- Russia’s energy ministry asked the finance ministry to provide 13.6 billion roubles ($463.85 million) by 2020 to create a system to control the production and transportation of oil products in real time, the paper reports.

- Russian president-elect Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russian Railways monopoly needs a 5-trillion-rouble ($170.53 billion) investment by 2020 for further development, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russians spent 259 billion roubles ($8.83 billion) more than they earned in January-March of 2012 due to cheaper loans. The spending-to-earnings ratio rose 32 percent compared the same period of 2011, the daily cites economy ministry data.

- Russian second-largest air carrier Transaero is to get 25 percent of passenger traffic between Moscow and Rome and Milan, while the rest will remain with the current monopolist state-controlled Aeroflot, the paper says.

- Nearly a third of Russians said they expect Vladimir Putin to remain Russian president until 2024, while eleven percent said he would stay in power for as long as he wants, the paper cites a recent Levada poll.

- Russia’s largest political party United Russia will undergo a reform aimed at decreasing both the party’s size and its role in the society, the paper writes.

- A seized businessman escaped captivity in a region outside Moscow after he wounded two of his kidnappers, who were sent by Dagestan’s militants to prepare terror attacks, according to local investigators, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of Federation Council, Russian Upper House of Parliament, wants to increase the agency’s role in the country’s politics and legal system, the paper writes.