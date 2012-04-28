FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 28
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 28, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, April 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Saturday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s opposition demanding fair elections called off a rally planned for May 1 which was approved by Moscow mayor’s office, the paper writes. Leaders say they want to focus on a May 6 demonstration.

- Russia’s state development bank VEB paid its top managers in 2011 twice as much as the year before, while overall staff costs grew 37 percent, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Dmitry Medvedev, soon to become Russia’s Prime Minister, said on Friday that he is a conservative politician and plans to modernize the ruling United Russia party, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz will recall some 94,000 new Lada automobiles made since October 2011 due to alleged problems with the fuel system, the paper reports.

- Air Force Commander Alexander Zelin was dismissed on Friday by President Dmitry Medvedev because of his failure to establish air-space defense forces on an air force base. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.