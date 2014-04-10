PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 10

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Gazprom has announced that the signing of a deal with China’s National Petroleum Corporation on natural gas supplies to China is scheduled for May. The talks have been going on for the last 10 years but now the agreement is more important than ever, the daily says.

- U.S. confectionery firm Mondelez International plans to open a plant by the end of 2015 in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to produce up to 50,000 tonnes of chocolate bars, biscuits and coffee every year, the daily reports.

- China’s biggest retailer of home utilities, Sunning, is interested in entering the Russian market, the daily says, referring to a meeting of Sunning officials with the Moscow region authorities on Wednesday.

- Olympstroy, involved in construction of Olympic sites in Sochi, is planning to shut down its activity by the end of the year. The money left after meeting the demands of creditors will be returned to the state budget, the daily, says adding that it could be several billions of roubles.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could grant tax and other economic breaks to Crimea and the WTO will have to accept Crimea as part of Russia to make Russia desist from an free economic zone in the region, the daily says.

- The number of people below the poverty line - a monthly income below 7,326 roubles ($210) - grew last year to 15.9 million from 15.6 million in 2012, according to federal statistics service Rosstat.

- Russian National Commercial bank, RNCB, controlled by Crimea’s and Sevastopol authorities, is in talks with Ukraine’s Privatbank and Raiffeisen Aval on acquiring their network of offices on the peninsula, 337 and 33 correspondingly.

- Russia is worried that Ukraine could raise obstacles to the return of artifacts from Crimean museums that are being exhibited in Amsterdam.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- VTB has no plans to close subsidiaries abroad, the head of the state-controlled bank, Andrei Kostin, says in an interview.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s hopes that China could be a substitute for Europe of Russia faces economic sanctions are naive, the daily says, commenting on the results of the visit of Russia’s officials to China.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia and India could switch to national currencies in bilateral trading, the daily says.

- Russia and Ukraine have almost 400 deals that have been signed on various issues and at least 38 of them are of vital importance for trade and the economy, the daily says.