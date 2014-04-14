FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 14
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 14, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, plans to pay out some 72 billion roubles ($2 billion) in dividends for 2013, the paper writes.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a national anti-corruption plan for 2014-2015 providing for police monitoring of major infrastructure investment projects, the paper writes.

- State telecoms group Rostelecom in 2013 added more subscribers to its internet services in Moscow than all of its competitors put together, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s state telecoms group Rostelecom is building a communication cable to Crimea that will cost the company 400-900 million roubles ($11-25 million). This line will provide the peninsula with a confidential connection with the Russian government, the paper writes.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 3.67 million roubles ($103,000) in 2013 compared to 5.79 million roubles ($162,500) in 2012, the daily reports citing his annual income declaration.

- Moscow, Saint Petersburg, the southern Stavropol region and the Muslim republic of Tatarstan had more ethnic conflicts from September 2013 to March 2014 than other Russian regions, the paper writes citing a recent rating by the independent National Conflicts Studies Centre.

- Russia will cut planned spending on the development of the Far East region tenfold to 353 billion roubles ($9.9 billion)before 2025, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s armed forces plan to increase the hiring of contract servicemen in 2014 fourfold, the paper says citing a senior General Staff official.

$1 = 35.6305 Russian Roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.