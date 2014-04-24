FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 24
#Intel
April 24, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government may finance development projects in Crimea with funds from the National Welfare Fund, the paper writes.

- Russia on Wednesday adopted a law criminalising the “rehabilitation of Nazism”, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Russian insurer Ingosstrakh’s CEO Mikhail Volkov, who says Western sanctions may not pose a threat to Russia’s insurance market.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian police plan to spend some 7.4 trillion roubles ($207 billion) until 2020 on purchasing new equipment and housing and establishing new units in Crimea, the daily writes.

- Internet provider Scartel, owned by mobile phone operator Megafon, will launch its Yota-branded mobile phone services this year, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s Communist party is pushing for amendments to the constitution that would lift the moratorium on the death penalty for grave crimes. They also propose shooting bureaucrats guilty of taking bribes over 1 million roubles ($28,000), the daily writes.

- Russian’s fleet began week-long exercises in the Caspian sea near Astrakhan on Wednesday, the paper reports.

$1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova


