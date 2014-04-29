FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 29
April 29, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian police on Monday arrested Igor Potapenko, founder of Razgulay, a grain and sugar producer, the paper writes.

- Russian economy ministry plans to propose plans to the government on the creation of an offshore zone in Crimea, the paper writes.

- Russians spent some $180 million on purchasing real estate in London in 2013, and may spend four times more in 2014, the paper reports, citing Savills and JLL.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian authorities are discussing measures to introduce controls on Internet providers. This could cause an increase in state censorship and reduce the quality of Internet access, the paper writes, citing experts.

- The Russian upper house of parliament has decided to approve new laws adopted by the lower house, including laws regulating the Internet and making it a crime to “rehabilitate” Nazism, the paper reports.

- Russian air carrier Transaero posted a net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards of 788 million roubles ($21.94 million) in 2013, compared to a loss of 228 million roubles ($6.35 million) in 2012, the paper reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika is proposing replacing fines for corruption with prison terms, the daily says.

$1 = 35.9120 Russian Roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
