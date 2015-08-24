PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Aug 24

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia’s rouble lost 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar last week, marking the biggest drop since last November, the paper writes.

- Moscow city authorities plan to hold road works tenders worth 80 billion roubles by the end of 2015, the paper says.

- Russia’s agriculture ministry mulls restricting imports of raw materials for wine making, the paper says.

- Russia’s central bank has agreed a plan to merge VTB with the Bank of Moscow, the daily reports.

- Russia’s environment ministry says car maker AvtoVaz did not pay the state 1.5 billion roubles due for environmental damage in 2012-2015, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

- Gazprom and Naftogaz on Friday discussed reinstating pre-payments for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, the daily reports.

- Novatek is close to signing a deal on selling a 9.9 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project to a Chinese investment fund, the paper writes.

- Russia’s demand for imported alcohol has fallen by as much as 45 percent this year and the depreciation of the rouble pushes importers to raise their prices by 15-25 percent, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- The government could make Russia’s major exporters sell foreign currencies to help support the rouble, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, the daily reports.

- Some 2,000 servicemen from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are launching on Monday joint military exercises near Russia’s town of Pskov, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russian producer of the Mig fighter planes earned $800 million last year and signed new deals worth $4billion for 2015, the head of the company, Sergei Korotkov, tells the paper. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)