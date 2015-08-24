FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Aug 24
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 24, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s rouble lost 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar last week, marking the biggest drop since last November, the paper writes.

- Moscow city authorities plan to hold road works tenders worth 80 billion roubles by the end of 2015, the paper says.

- Russia’s agriculture ministry mulls restricting imports of raw materials for wine making, the paper says.

- Russia’s central bank has agreed a plan to merge VTB with the Bank of Moscow, the daily reports.

- Russia’s environment ministry says car maker AvtoVaz did not pay the state 1.5 billion roubles due for environmental damage in 2012-2015, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Gazprom and Naftogaz on Friday discussed reinstating pre-payments for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, the daily reports.

- Novatek is close to signing a deal on selling a 9.9 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project to a Chinese investment fund, the paper writes.

- Russia’s demand for imported alcohol has fallen by as much as 45 percent this year and the depreciation of the rouble pushes importers to raise their prices by 15-25 percent, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The government could make Russia’s major exporters sell foreign currencies to help support the rouble, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, the daily reports.

- Some 2,000 servicemen from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are launching on Monday joint military exercises near Russia’s town of Pskov, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russian producer of the Mig fighter planes earned $800 million last year and signed new deals worth $4billion for 2015, the head of the company, Sergei Korotkov, tells the paper. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.