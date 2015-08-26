PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Aug 26

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia’s economy ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 and 2017 should oil price hit $40 for a barrel, the paper says.
www.kommersant.ru
- RusHydro CEO Yevgeny Dod will leave Russia’s biggest hydropower company, the daily reports.
- German media group Axel Springer has intensified negotiations to sell its Russian division, the paper writes.
- Russia will allow foreign plane ticket booking operators to store and process abroad the personal data of Russian citizens, despite a new law restricting such practices taking effect as of Sept.1, the daily says.
www.izv.ru
- Airbus Defence and Space, a division of the Airbus Group, signed an agreement with Russia’s Space Systems on Tuesday on launching joint production of equipment for space satellites, the daily writes.
- Russian honey producers have asked the agriculture minitry to restrict imports of candies from Europe to help the domestic industry, the paper reports. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)