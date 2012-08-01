FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 1, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia cut its 2012 grain forecast to 75 million tonnes from 80-85 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Tuesday.

- Russia’s anti-corruption activists Alexei Navalny could face 10 years in prison for alleged accusation of stealing timber worth 16 million roubles ($497,200).

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A recent decision by Vyacheslav Lebedev, the head of Russia’s Supreme Court, to review grounds for sentencing Mikhail Khodorkovsky could even lead the release of the ex-owner of YUKOS, the daily says.

- A Russian billionaire, Yury Milner, has established a fund to award an annual prize in physics that will nearly triple the size of the corresponding Nobel Prize, the daily writes.

- Russian banks spent 17.5 billion roubles ($543.86 million) on advertisements in the first six months of 2012.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian lawmakers are planning to ban state officials dealing with defence and security matters from owning property abroad or running accounts in foreign banks.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

www.kp.ru

- Almost 30 percent of Russia’s oil exports revenues was spent on raising the income of citizens’, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov says in an interview.

- The value of the Russian rouble could fall if oil price goes down, Belousov adds.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia could increase grain output by at least 100 million tonnes a year if it added an additional 40 million hectares of sowing lands, the head of Russia’s animal and plant health watchdog, Sergei Dankvert, says in an interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s Sberbank is ready to review its dividends policy, among others, to attract new investors, Bella Zlatkis, a deputy head of the state-controlled bank, says in an interview.

$1 = 32.1775 Russian roubles Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.