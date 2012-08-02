FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 2
August 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 2

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed 143 bills that were adopted during spring parliamentary session, including 81 proposed by the government when Putin was prime minister, the paper says.

- Russia’s banking sector will earn 1 trillion roubles ($30.91 billion) in 2012, the daily says citing a Central Bank forecast.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom’s is in talks with Swedish telecoms group Tele2 to exchange assets or to create a joint company, the paper cites sources.

- All four Russian parliamentary parties introduced a legislative initiative according to which state officials and ministers, including the president and prime minister, would be prosecuted for owning any assets abroad, the daily writes.

- Some 42 percent Russians support opposition rallies and 19 percent are ready to take part in them, the paper writes citing a recent Levada agency poll.

- July car sales by Russia’s Avtovaz dropped 7 percent year-on-year following an 18 percent slump in June, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s membership in WTO may cause losses for domestic meat producers as they are not ready to compete with the cheap imports, the daily writes.

($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)

