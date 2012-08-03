FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 3
#Daimler
August 3, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is at risk of disruption of crude oil supplies to the Far Eastern seaport of Kozmino due to railway problems.

- The number of suits brought by railways operators against Russian Railways in 2012 has reached 60, as the monopoly fails to deliver freights on time, the paper says.

- Russian tourists spent $17 million in a week from July 23 in London using Visa cards, ranking 12th among visitors from other countries, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian government will spend more than 4 billion roubles ($122.93 million) on building housing for people who lost their homes in the deadly floods in Russia’s south, the paper says.

- Sales of tablet PCs in Russia in the first half of 2012 grew 412 percent in terms of units year-on-year, the daily cites handset retailer Svyaznoy’s report. ($1 = 32.5376 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
