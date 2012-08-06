PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 6

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Grain producers and bread makers will retail prices 20 percent as a result of this summer’s draught, the daily says, adding that milk and meat producers might also raise prices.

- Russia’s billionaire Alexander Lebedev says he is ready to sell his business in Russia after coming under pressure from the security services, citing news agency Interfax and Reuters.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s state oil company Rosneft has completed the process of setting up a joint venture with an independent private natural gas producer Itera Holding.

- The owner of the National reserves bank Alexander Lebedev is eyeing purchasing a stake in Russia’s Absolut-bank, put up for sale by the Belgian financial group KBC.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- The first client to receive Russia’s new Sukhoi SuperJet 100, Armavia, was disappointed with the quality of the plane and reject putting it into use, the daily reports. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)