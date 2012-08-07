FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 7
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 7, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has approved a 50-billion rouble ($1.58-billion) project to build a amusement park outside Moscow featuring displays from each of the country’s region that will be shaped like Russia, the daily reports.

- Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Monday it would pay shareholders a special dividend of $3.80 per share, or a total of $795 million.

- Russian mobile phone group Megafon will postpone an IPO previously planned for September in London, the paper writes citing sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s will raise capital outflow outlook for the second half of 2012 to $50 billion from previously forecasted $15 billion, the paper says citing deputy economy minister Andrei Klepach.

- Russian mobile phone operators face difficulties installing their base stations in Sochi, while the official telecoms partners of 2014 winter Olympics Megafon secured network coverage in the region.

- A suicide bomber in Russia’s restive republic of Chechnya killed 3 soldiers and injured three others in Grozny on Monday, the paper says.

- Russia’s forestry watchdog will monitor forest fires via satellites, the daily writes.

$1 = 31.5999 Russian roubles Writing by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.