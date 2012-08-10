FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 10
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 10, 2012 / 8:59 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s private oil company Lukoil is in talks with China National Petroleum corporation (CNPC) on the joint development of a huge Western Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could toughen its position on Iran’s nuclear programme if Tehran continues to insist on its almost $4 billion claim for Russia’s refusal to ship it S-300 air defence systems. Russia’s military says the claim should be no more than $900 million, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The deputy head of Russia’s defence committee in parliament, Frants Klitskevich, is planning to initiate a bill banning the use of foreign software and electronics in Russian military equipment.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Food prices may grow by 10-12 percent by the end of the year in Russia, according to independent analysts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s state precious minerals repository (GOKHRAN) has opened a tender to buy almost one billion roubles in gold bars, but no one has yet bid for the tender, the daily says. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
