FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 13, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma, the world’s biggest titanium producer, is considering ways to take part in privatization of Ukrainian titanium companies.

- Russian GDP growth slowed to 4 percent in the second quarter of 2012, according to official statistics.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft is planning to build a fuelling complex at Armenia’s international airport in Yerevan.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Deputy head of the defence committee in the lower parliament house, Frants Klintsevich, is planning to raise the question of lifting of moratorium on the death penalty.

- Russia’s lawmakers could pass a bill toughening rules for communication by state officials in internet blogs.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Almost 70 percent of Russians are not afraid of a possible economic crisis as they have nothing to lose apart of their salaries, according to an independent ROMIR survey.

Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.