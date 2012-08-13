PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 13

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma, the world’s biggest titanium producer, is considering ways to take part in privatization of Ukrainian titanium companies.

- Russian GDP growth slowed to 4 percent in the second quarter of 2012, according to official statistics.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft is planning to build a fuelling complex at Armenia’s international airport in Yerevan.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Deputy head of the defence committee in the lower parliament house, Frants Klintsevich, is planning to raise the question of lifting of moratorium on the death penalty.

- Russia’s lawmakers could pass a bill toughening rules for communication by state officials in internet blogs.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Almost 70 percent of Russians are not afraid of a possible economic crisis as they have nothing to lose apart of their salaries, according to an independent ROMIR survey.