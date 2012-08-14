PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 14

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Summa Group has started trading grain for export, the daily says in connection with Summa’s subsidiary Soyuz winning the first tender to export grain to Egypt.

- Russia’s Federal Tariff Service is planning to raise Transneft tariffs for oil transportation to ensure implementation of a 350 billion rouble ($11 billion) state project to build a new system of oil-product pipelines.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Wholesale prices for fuel in Russia have started to grow for the first time in weeks, the daily says referring to a 1 percent increase last week.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot, Vitaly Savelyev.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s government has resumed discussion of the ways to raise its stake in Gazprom to 52.5 percent from 50.003 percent.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- From 40 to 60 percent of Russians are working outside the profession they have been trained or educated for, according to officials statistics, the newspaper says.