PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 14

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia’s Summa Group has started trading grain for export, the daily says in connection with Summa’s subsidiary Soyuz winning the first tender to export grain to Egypt.
- Russia’s Federal Tariff Service is planning to raise Transneft tariffs for oil transportation to ensure implementation of a 350 billion rouble ($11 billion) state project to build a new system of oil-product pipelines.
www.kommersant.ru
- Wholesale prices for fuel in Russia have started to grow for the first time in weeks, the daily says referring to a 1 percent increase last week.
- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot, Vitaly Savelyev.
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia’s government has resumed discussion of the ways to raise its stake in Gazprom to 52.5 percent from 50.003 percent.
www.ng.ru
- From 40 to 60 percent of Russians are working outside the profession they have been trained or educated for, according to officials statistics, the newspaper says.
$1 = 31.8512 Russian roubles Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova