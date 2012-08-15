PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 15

Moscow, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said officials and company leaders responsible for satellite losses and other space failures this year will be dismissed, the daily writes.

- Russia will spend up to 200 million roubles ($6.28 million) to buy 16,000 torches for 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the paper reports citing sources.

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller was appointed chairman of the board of the public corporation Russian Hippodromes, the daily says.

- Average price of 95-grade petrol in Russia reached 28.3 roubles ($0.89) per liter, ranking lowest among 32 countries of Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the daily cites RIA rating.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A court in Ukraine on Tuesday decided to extradite to Russia suspected militant Adam Osmayev, who was accused of plotting to assassinate on President Vladimir Putin, the daily writes.

- Pavel Fradkov, son of Russian foreign intelligence service chief Mikhail Fradkov, may become deputy head of the state property watchdog Rosimushchestvo, the paper writes citing sources.

- A criminal case was filed against two prisoners in Volgograd region who used mobile phones to blackmail officials and extorted 1.4 million roubles ($44,000) within three months, the daily writes.

- Finnish utility Fortum is in talks with Russian Hevel Solar to build 100 MW solar energy plant in Chelyabinsk region, the paper writes. ($1 = 31.8467 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)