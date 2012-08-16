PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 16

Moscow, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Russian agriculture minister Nikolai Fyodorov, who says he hopes to get 3 trillion roubles ($93.96 billion) in investments from the federal and regional budgets for agricultural development by 2020.

- Russian Railways plans to sell 25 percent stake at LSE in 2015 or 2016, the daily quote head of the monopoly, Vladimir Yakunin, as saying.

- Installed capacity of Russian electricity power plants may grow 12.3 percent to 245.9 gigawatts by 2018 from 218.9 gigawatts in February, the daily quotes Energy Ministry as saying.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Vladimir Nesterov, director of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, tendered his resignation on Wednesday after failed launch of Proton-M rocket, the paper reports.

- Russian industrial production grew by 3.4 percent in July year-on-year and 0.9 percent in month-on-month terms, exceeding analysts’ expectations, the daily writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Enel CEO Fulvio Conti who urges the Russian government to fully liberalise the electricity market in order to ensure a gradual price growth.