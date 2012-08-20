PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 20

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s central bank has authorized commercial banks to monitor from Oct. 1 the export transactions of their clients as a measure to establish pathways of illegal capital outflow.

- President Vladimir Putin has approved the merger of assets of Moscow airports land facilities to set up a state company, the daily reports.

- Russian authorities consider the two-year jail sentences handed down to three women from punk band Pussy Riot appropriate and not severe, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Apple Inc. is planning to ensure direct computer supplies to Moscow and St Petersburg by 2013 through its subsidiary Apple-Rus, which has been recently registered in Russia.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The Federation of Independent Trade Unions plans to initiate a bill to raise Russia’s mininum monthly wage from 4,611 roubles ($140) to match the minimum subsistence level of 6,307 roubles ($200). Almost 13 percent of Russia’s population is earning less than that, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s economy will be able to survive a fall in oil prices $60 per barrel, though it could affect the value of the rouble and peoples’ incomes, the daily says citing analysts.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The growth of wholesale prices for petrol in Moscow over the last month will inevitably lead to a price hike for the fuel on the local market. Russia’s oil producers prefer exporting oil to selling it to local consumers at the price monitored by the federal anti-monopoly watchdog, the daily says.