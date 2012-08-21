PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 21

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is no longer in a position to co-decide on Russian matters and a mosaic of competing clans is now ruling Russia instead of the Medvedev-Putin tandem, the daily says citing an analysts’ report.
- St.Petersburg authorities have allowed Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom to build a 463-metre high skyscraper despite criticism from UNESCO and campaigners who said the planned business centre would not fit the architecture of the city.
- Political analysts see similarities between the group of close aides advising to President Vladimir Putin and the Soviet-era Political Bureau of the then-ruling Communist Party, the daily says.
- There is a disproportion between the salary of Russia’s new national coach Fabio Capello and the resources the country’s football association spends on soccer country-wide, the daily quotes a lawmaker as saying in urging prosecutors to look into that.
- Russia’s authorities are preparing a new case against the jailed ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the daily reports.
- The Russian government may cut social spending to divert more cash to defence and space projects as well as the development of the Far East, the daily writes ahead of a parliamentary vote on Russia’s 2013 budget due on Sept,12. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)