PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 24

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian central bank provided domestic banks with 670.3 billion roubles ($21.15 billion) in long-term loans secured with non-marketable assets as collateral, bringing the amount of loans to its highest since spring of 2009, the paper writes.

- E.ON Russia had signed gas supply deals for 2013-2027 with Russia’s No. 2 gas producer Novatek, the paper says.

- The Russian government will spend 900 million roubles ($28.40 million) in 2013 on developing a new passenger plane on the basis of Sukhoi Superjet 100 by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the daily reports.

- Two Evraz mines in Siberian coal fields of Kuzbass suspended operation after checks by Russian industrial oversight body Rostekhnadzor, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to stage rallies without special permits from the authorities in two Moscow public parks, the mayor’s office decided, the daily reports.

- Volume of foreign investments in Russia in the first half of 2012 dropped 14.7 percent year-on-year, the daily reports.

- Some forty nine percent of Russians don’t want President Vladimir Putin or Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to become Russia’s next president, the paper writes citing a survey by the independent Levada pollster.

- Russian retailer Magnit is looking into buying 24 stores of up to 5,000 square meters each in the Urals region. The purchase of the biggest chain in the region may cost the retailer $67 million, the paper says.

- Prices for cars made by Russia’s Avtovaz are on the rise while the company’s sales have kept on dropping for the last 10 months, the paper writes.