PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Aug 11

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday.

- Transit of Russian oil and gas to the European Union could be affected by a bill Ukrainian parliamentarians are planning to pass on August 12. The new legislation is aimed at halting the activity of 65 Russian companies operating in the country.

- US oil major ExxonMobil and Rosneft started joint drilling of a well on Saturday in an offshore oilfield of Russia’s Kara Sea in the Arctic.

- Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia fell by almost 23 percent in July and reached the level of 2010.

- Russia will boost the production of Tupolev-204SM medium-range airliners to compensate for the problems of Dobrolet discount airline hit by sanctions.

- Russia’s defence ministry has dismissed accusations of planning to use troops to accompany humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians in the zone of military activity.

- Russia’s businessmen are proposing that the Finance Ministry raise profit tax to 9 percent from the current 5 percent, for subsidiaries in Cyprus, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Luxembourg of Russian companies outside the energy and banking sectors, which could increase tax revenues from these companies by 70-80 percent.

- Western sanctions are threatening Rosneft’s plan to create its own oil trading business, the daily says, after Italy’s Saras halted negotiations on the formation of a trading joint venture after the Russian state oil major was hit by the sanctions.

- Four Russian parliamentarians from the Just Russia party could face a ban on leaving Russia because of unpaid taxes, the daily says, adding that their joint tax debt has reached 10.4 billion roubles.