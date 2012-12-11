PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 11

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- There are grounds to believe Rostelecon CEO Alexander Provotorov could leave his post, the company’s board of directors head, Ivan Rodionov, says in an interview.

- Less than 5 percent of Russians consider Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s government very effective, a survey by the independent Levada centre shows.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could expand area of Novorosiisk port to launch a new exports terminal with capacity of 11 million tonnes of oil a year.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian lawmakers are soon expected to pass a bill banning TV broadcasters from showing drastic footage of suicides or victims of terrorist attacks, among others, the paper writes.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Some 11 percent of married women are ready to have children while nearly 64 percent strongly oppose that, analyst Vladimir Boiko is quoted by the daily.

- Russian labour market will suffer from taking in too many migrant workers from the ex-Soviet republics, head of a jobs website, Alexei Zakharov, says. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)