PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 12

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian tech company Yota devices has developed a new Android-based smartphone supporting LTE standards which it will present at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2013, the daily says.
- Russian state company North Caucasus Resorts plans to launch its own air carrier and asks the government to subsidize 60-100 billion roubles ($1.95-$3.25 billion) before 2030, the paper writes.
- St Petersburg prosecutors have started an investigation into the exhibition of British artists Chapmen brothers at the Hermitage museum. Some believers said the exhibition insulted their feelings, the daily reports.
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian State Duma in December plans to discuss in two readings a draft law banning certain U.S. citizens from entry to Russia, hoping the president will sign it before the end of the year, the daily writes.
- Moscow Helsinki Group has collected some 2.5 million roubles ($81,400) to operate in 2013, after Russian parliament named it a “foreign agent” among other non-government organizations sponsored from abroad, the paper writes.
- Russian government is ready to allow Chinese state companies China Coal and Shenhua to develop Russian large coal deposits along with domestic partners such as Evraz , the paper says.