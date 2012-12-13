PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 13

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to require the former Soviet states’ citizens to show passports rather than national identification cards when entering Russia may complicate relations among the countries, the paper writes citing experts.

- Low-cost airline EasyJet has suspended the sale of Manchester-Moscow tickets, which it had been selling at 4,200 roubles ($140) per ticket for two days without the necessary permissions from Russian authorities, the daily says.

- Central Moscow dwellers are to pay 3,000 roubles ($98.16) a year for street parking, while previously, night-time parking was free and day-time parking cost 50 roubles ($1.64) per hour, the paper writes.

- Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee is expected to issue on Thursday a certificate allowing Brazilian jet Embraer 190 to fly to Russia, the paper reports.

- Russia's state-controlled energy group InterRao has purchased 90 percent of Trakya Elektrik power station in Turkey for $67.5 million, the paper writes. ($1 = 30.5630 Russian roubles)