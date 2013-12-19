FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 19
December 19, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia may spend some 150 billion roubles ($4.5 billion)from the National Welfare Fund to support the development of Siberia, the daily reports.

- Moscow city council on Wednesday voted in favour of a referendum where citizens will decide whether the paid parking should be extended, the paper says.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia’s third-largest mobile operator Vimpelcom, Mikhail Slobodin, who says he uses services of Vimpelcom’s rivals.

- Russia in 2014 will ban imports of Norwegian fish except for salmon and the produce from the factories already inspected but the Russian agricultural watchdog, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed senior Defense Ministry official general Vladimir Chirkin, possibly for taking a bribe, the paper writes citing a source.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Leaders of the main religions gathered in Moscow on Wednesday and agreed to increase spiritual influence on the Russian culture, the paper says.

$1 = 32.8625 Russian roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
