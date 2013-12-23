PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 23

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of Russians feeling the effects of a substantial consumer price rise in October rose to 44 percent, reaching maximum in the past four years, the paper writes citing a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Fund.

- The paper runs an interview with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the owner of conglomerate Sistema, who says he is not against a possible dialog with Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

- Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon will cut roaming call costs by 21-49 percent for subscribers in the United States, China, United Arab Emirates and Thailand, the daily reports.

- Russia’s Public Chamber issued a report on corruption in 2013 saying not all of the anti-corruption laws and initiatives were carried out properly by state institutions, the daily says.

- Russia’s budget will earn some 20 billion roubles ($606.29 million) from the new electronic passports, planned to be introduced in 2017, the paper writes.

- Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky freed from a Russian prison last week will not pose any threat to the country’s leadership, the daily says citing experts. ($1 = 32.9876 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)