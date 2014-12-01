PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Dec 1

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Mostotrest, co-owned by Igor Rotenberg, and Stroitransgaz, controlled by Gennady Timchenko, are likely to launch the construction of a bridge across the Kerch Strait to link Russia with Crimea, the paper writes.

- The Russian agriculture ministry has accused foreign companies of producing low quality dairy products at their Russian plants. Danon and PepsiCo, main players on the Russian market, dismiss the accusations, the daily reports.

- Vitaly Mashchitsky, a childhood friend of the head of Rostec state holding Sergei Chemizov, won the right to develop the world’s second largest platinum deposit together with Rostec and state owned Vnesheconombank, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Ukrainian aviation authorities have banned Russian airlines from flying to Ukraine’s eastern cities of Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk, the paper says.

- The paper quotes Russia’s rights activists as saying a change in the system of state purchases of medicines has left almost 40,000 people infected with HIV without timely access to treatment.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Separatist leaders of east Ukraine’s regions of Luhansk and Donetsk are in talks with Abkhazia, a pro-Russian breakaway region of Georgia, to launch their banks on the rebel-held territory, the paper says.

- Russia’s Federal Space Agency has put on hold some projects due to the fall of the rouble and lack of clarity on spare parts imports with Western sanctions over Ukraine in place, the paper says.