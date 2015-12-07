PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 7

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian car maker Avtovaz may suspend auto production for one month before the New Year holidays at its main plant, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office declared the U.S. Russia Foundation for Economic Advancement and the Rule of Law (USRF) an undesirable organisation in Russia, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who says trade turnover between Russia and Europe has shrunk 38 percent so far in 2015 year-on-year.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia civil aviation faces serious crisis in 2016: Moscow airports alone will lose some 5 billion roubles ($72.92 million) while passenger traffic may shrink 10 percent, the daily writes citing experts.

- The launch of the Russian Soyuz-2.1v rocket on Dec. 5 resulted in a loss of the newest Kanopus-ST satellite, which is to enter earth’s atmosphere in a couple of days, the paper says.

- Spending cuts on law enforcement bodies, including the police, security services, drug control, emergencies and defence ministries will result in overdue electricity and heating bills by the departments worth some 5 billion roubles ($72.92 million) in the beginning of 2016, the paper says.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian parliamentarians introduced a draft law that will oblige companies selling electronic services (software, books, video) in Russia to pay the value added tax. The measure may bring tens of billions of roubles to the state budget annually, the paper says. ($1 = 68.5700 roubles)