PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Feb 29

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian travel firm Lanta-Tour will file for bankruptcy, despite receiving a loan from Russian state lender VTB after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s intervention, the daily says citing sources.

- Twice as many international observers will monitor Sunday’s presidential poll compared to 2008, the paper cites Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov as saying.

- The paper runs an interview with Mail.Ru Group Chief Executive Dmitry Grishin.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s lower house of parliament approved President Dmitry Medvedev’s package of electoral reforms that will reinstate gubernatorial elections in the first of three readings on Tuesday, the paper writes.

- Complaints about the Russian justice system accounted for sixty percent of the appeals received by Russia’s human rights ombudsman last year, the daily says.

- A Moscow court has ordered gallery owner Marat Gelman to pay 100,000 roubles ($3,400) compensation to the Kremlin’s head of youth politics, Vasily Yakemenko, after Gelman accused him of being behind an attack on one of the paper’s reporters, it said.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin followed by President Dmitry Medvedev top the paper's poll of the country's most popular politicians in February. ($1 = 29.0313 Russian roubles)