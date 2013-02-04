PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 4

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- More than 1.5 trillion roubles ($50.21 billion) will be spent on preparation for Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, which is 5 times more than initially planned, the daily reports.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russian broadcaster CTC Media Boris Podolsky who says he expects the television advertising market to rise 10 percent in roubles terms in 2013.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The daily runs a story on a children’s camp in the United States where parents pay $3,500 to send their troubled adopted children from Russia to learn how to do chores and adapt to American family life.

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank will stop selling American Express traveler’s checks in 6,000 of its branches starting March 1, the paper writes.

- Russia lacks the extra 22,600 workers needed to finish building all planned hotels for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the paper writes citing Deputy Prime-Minister Dmitry Kozak.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of Orthodox bishops last Friday said feelings of religious believers should be protected by law, the daily reports.