PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 5

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has raised interest rates on consumer loans by 3 to 5.6 percent points since the beginning of this month, the paper writes.

- Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow will not provide flats for servicemen, but will give them money to purchase housing, the daily reports.

- Some 41 percent of Russians are unable to go the movies, as there are no cinemas near where they live, the paper says, citing a recent study by Romir Movie Research.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The lower house of parliament, or Duma, introduced on Monday a draft law introducing fines of up to 50,000 roubles ($1,700) for using foul language in books, films, plays and concerts, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The average monthly Moscow salary will grow 11 percent in 2013 reaching $2,000, doubling Russia’s countrywide average wage, the paper cites Moscow statistics service.

RBK DAILY

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s Interior Ministry will be seeking the input of Internet users when it publishes an online roadmap illustrating its plans for reform, the daily reports.