PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 13

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily carries an interview with Alexei Mordashov, CEO of Severstal.

- Private banks’ retail loan portfolios grew only by 0.2 percent in January, the smallest increase since the 0.1 percent recorded in January 2011, when the growth was 0.1 percent.

- Russians bought $4.3 billion in U.S. dollars in December, the most foreign currency cash bought by the population since January 2009, according to the central bank statistics.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The government has allowed Russia’s natural gas giant Gazprom to give discounts to industrial consumers up to 15 percent off the tariff set by the Federal Tariff Service.

- Russia could ban the use of foreign equipment for construction of telecoms networks, according to amendments under discussion in the State Duma. Russian telecoms spend more than 300 billion roubles ($8.62 billion) a year importing almost 90 percent of the equipment used, the daily says.