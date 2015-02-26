PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 26

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia has called on the OSCE to immediately begin monitoring of the implementation of a ceasefire in east Ukraine, the paper reports, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

- Russia’s “open government” voted against an initiative by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and supported by 100,000 Russians to introduce criminal punishment for government officials who illegally become wealthy, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Vimpelcom Mikhail Slobodin, who says 2015 will be tough for the telecommunications sector due to the macroeconomic situation.

- Some 12.7 million Russians used the Google search engine in January, compared to 10.9 million people using Russian search engine Yandex, the paper writes, citing a TNS report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A technical commission has conducted a preliminary investigation into the causes of a plane crash in which Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died last October. It was caused by a combination of human factors, including an inexperienced trainee dispatcher and drunk snow truck driver, the paper writes.

- An analytical department of the Russian government on Wednesday presented a report which said inequality may provoke social unrest similar to 2013 riots in Egypt, the paper says.