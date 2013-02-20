PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 20

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s central bank is unlikely to reduce its interest rate against the backdrop of growing inflation and a record-low unemployment level, Central Bank head Sergei Ignatyev says in an interview.

- The Central Bank believes one criminal group is behind more than half of the illegal capital outflows out of Russia, which it estimated worth $49 billion last year, the daily says.

- Rostelecom’s biggest private investor Konstantin Malofeyev is in talks to sell his stake to billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Group, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s lower house of parliament wants to invite U.S. Ambassador Michel McFaul to speak about American adoptions of Russian children following the death of a child, Maxim Kuzmin, in Texas.

- NefteTransService, one of Russia’s largest private freight rail operators, is in talks with Russia’s Direct Investment Fund on selling its minority package for about $200 million.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Experts say milk production in Russia may fall by 1-2 percent every year due to new import taxes on diary products following Moscow’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering the creation of a system to monitor hacker attacks in Russia, security council chief Nikolai Patrushev says in an interview on a new national defence plan, recently approved by Putin. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)