CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Feb 16

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s government is discussing the idea to amnesty faulty businesses and exempt them from taxes for three years, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz is raising its car prices by an average of 4.5 percent.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Iran is looking into buying $8 billion worth of Russian military equipment and weapons, the paper writes citing sources.

- Ukraine banned transit of heavy vehicles registered in Russia via its territory, the paper reports.

- Russia’s industrial output in January grew by 0.4 percent growth compared to December 2015, the paper cites official statistics.

- Russia exported 40 percent less vodka in 2015 year-on-year, the paper writes citing customs statistics.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Some 5,000 Russians who took mortgage loans in dollars or euros face difficulties repaying them. Russia’s central bank is discussing with private banks ways to support socially groups of people.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The number of officially registered unemployed in Russia is growing by 1-2 percent a week. Workers will hold on to their jobs even if their salaries shrink 2-3 times, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)