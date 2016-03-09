PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 9

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts oil production in Russia will fall by 2035 in all four of its scenarios in a document seen by the newspaper.

- A state-supported project on launching a new scientific and research centre on the basis of Moscow State University will enjoy tax breaks and independence similar to those Russia’s Skolkovo innovation centre has been granted, according to a draft bill developed by the Economy Ministry.

- The Cherkizovo meat processing company is considering ways to expand exports to overcome an overproduction problem it faces on the domestic market, the head of the company Sergei Mikhailov says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia is facing a new doping crisis as big as the one that broke out last year, the daily says, adding that several more sportsmen, including speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov, could fail meldonium tests.

- Russia is expecting to receive guarantees from Serbia that it will not join NATO, the daily says, in connection with the visit of Serbia’s President Tomislav Nikolac.

- Foreign airlines are returning to Russia after they suspended their flights last year because of falling demand, the daily says, referring to U.S.-based Delta Airlines and Thai Airways.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s central bank is worried that some commercial banks could use cyber attacks to cover up illegal operations, the paper writes.

- The Labour Ministry wants to raise the tax burden on individual businessmen earning more than 25,000 roubles ($345) a month.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The Ministry of Trade and Industry is suggesting importing telecommunications equipment should be banned if there exists an equivalent item produced in Russia.

- Russia hopes that Maria Sharapova will be able to take part in the Olympic Games in Brasil this year, the paper writes. ($1 = 72.4385 roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)