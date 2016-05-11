PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 11

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia’s Economy Ministry has proposed to the government to oblige oil company Transneft to pay its 2015 net profit in dividends, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz sold 7.8 percent more cars year-on-year in April. The company’s sales rose for the first time since 2014, the paper reports.

- The Moscow city authorities may spend some 4 billion roubles ($60.39 million) on a system of traffic management. Russian long distance operator Rostelecom plans to take part in a tender, the daily says.

- Russian pharmaceutical companies wind up production of cheap vital drugs due to fall in profits, the paper reports.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament will ease legislation regarding the status of NGOs. “Foreign agent” status will be lifted from the so-called “socially responsible” organisations, the paper writes.

- Some 63 percent of Russians put their salary above their professional development at work, the paper cites a recent study by the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

- The Russian Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) insists on breaking Gazprom’s monopoly on gas exports. Independent gas producers may get access to export pipelines after 2018, the paper reports citing analysts.

- Russia’s budget may lose some 2 trillion roubles ($30.19 billion) in 2016, the paper reports citing Accounts Chamber data.

- Russia's budget may lose some 2 trillion roubles ($30.19 billion) in 2016, the paper reports citing Accounts Chamber data.

- Russia prepares a major attack on positions of Islamic State's capital Raqqa. Russia establishes a new military base in Palmyra and will begin an offensive from there, the paper writes. ($1 = 66.2403 roubles)