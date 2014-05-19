PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - May 19

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian Central Bank may soon begin bailout procedures of the troubled Mosoblbank. SMP bank owned by Rotenberg brothers is likely to be in charge of the bank’s financial recovery, the paper writes.

- Some 8 percent of top managers in international companies consider business climate in Russia favourable, the paper writes citing recent survey by the Economist and FT.

- Bank Rossiya, hit by the U.S. sanctions in March, saw some 9.9 billion roubles ($284.91 million) in withdrawals from deposits in April, the paper says.

- The paper runs an interview with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin who says Moscow will supervise the renovation of three sanatoriums in Sevastopol.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss with Chinese partners possibilities for the development of a wide-body, long-haul aircraft to compete with Airbus and Boeing, as well as production of a Mi-26 type heavy helicopter in China, the daily says.

- Russia’s No.3 mobile group Vimpelcom plans to buy electronics retailer Ion for $80-140 million in three years time, the paper reports.

- Some 80 percent Russians support the idea of electing mayors in big cities. The recent elections reform provides for the cancellation of mayoral appointments by governors, the paper says. ($1 = 34.7482 Russian Roubles)