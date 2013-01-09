PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 9

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Rosneft could increase oil deliveries to China via Kazakhstan, the daily reports ahead of talks between Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corp due to start in Moscow on Jan.14.

- Russia’s tycoon Alexander Lebedev is planning to withdraw from banking business and focus on media projects, the daily quotes the businessman as saying.

- Russian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are readying to challenge in the European Court of Human Rights a bill banning U.S. financing for NGOs in Russia and barring American citizens from working in such groups, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s health ministry plans to ban fast food advertisement to support healthy habits among Russians, the daily says. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)