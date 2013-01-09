FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 9
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 9, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Rosneft could increase oil deliveries to China via Kazakhstan, the daily reports ahead of talks between Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corp due to start in Moscow on Jan.14.

- Russia’s tycoon Alexander Lebedev is planning to withdraw from banking business and focus on media projects, the daily quotes the businessman as saying.

- Russian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are readying to challenge in the European Court of Human Rights a bill banning U.S. financing for NGOs in Russia and barring American citizens from working in such groups, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s health ministry plans to ban fast food advertisement to support healthy habits among Russians, the daily says. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.