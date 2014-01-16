PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 16

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A new draft law proposed to the Russian parliament limits the amount of money that may legally be transferred anonymously online and sponsors of the legislation said stricter regulations would help fight crime.

Shares of QIWI, a company dealing with online cash transactions in Russia, fell over 18 percent on the news, the daily reports.

- Home Credit Bank, one of Russia’s largest consumer credit banks, will cut 10 percent of its staff due to slump in retail lending, the daily reports citing sources.

- Sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in 2013 shrunk 5.5 percent year-on-year, the paper says citing the European Business Association’s report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia will delay the construction of a 1 trillion rouble($29.97 billion) high-speed railway between Moscow and the city of Kazan until economic conditions improve, the paper quotes Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying.

- Russia needs some 2.3 trillion roubles ($68.94 billion) by 2020 to modernize its prisons to catch up with Western European standards, the paper writes.