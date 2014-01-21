PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 21

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank will create a joint venture with the Moscow government, the owner of 64 percent stake in truck maker ZIL, by April 2014 to produce up to 50,000 LCVs per year, the paper says.

- Russia’s government has developed a 2014-2015 social and economic development programme that involves efforts to stimulate growth by encouraging competition, the daily reports.

- Several Russian retailers including cash-and-carry unit of German retailer Metro AG; hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG and Russia’s VTB Capital ; children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema ; and footwear retailer Obuv Rossii plan to hold IPO in 2014, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Law enforcement agencies on Sunday arrested a senior Dagestani official, Magomedgusen Nasrutdinov, in Moscow on suspicion of large-scale fraud, the paper reports.

- Russia’s largest mobile phone retailer Euroset forecasts a 6-8 percent slump in sales of mobile phones in 2014 compared to 2013, the paper reports.

- Russia will spend some 4.5 billion roubles ($133.16 million) to educate 3,000 professionals in world’s best universities, hoping to lift the economy, while experts say this is not enough, the paper reports.

- Some 47 percent of Russians believe the state cannot protect them from the terrorist threats, the daily writes, citing a recent VTsIOM poll.