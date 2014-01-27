FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 27
January 27, 2014

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 27

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A political party which has succeeded in winning support of at least 3 percent of voters or at least one seat in a regional legislative body during the most recent elections will be allowed to take part in the next election race for seats in the Duma, according to a new bill to be approved by Russian lawmakers this year. The bill was based on similar legislation in the United States, Norway, Turkey and Italy, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Seventy eight thousand Russians lost their jobs last year, the daily says, which put the unemployment rate at 5.6 percent.

- Russia exported $13.2 billion worth of weapons and ammunition last year, the head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s investigative committee is considering measures to ban offshore companies from participation in privatisation of state assets.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s biggest car maker AvtoVaz has announced that 10 percent of its workers, or 7,500 people, will be sacked in 2014.

Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova

