PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 17
January 17, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with Ted Cannis, the President of the joint venture of U.S. automaker Ford and Russia’s Sollers, who says some $100 million were invested in the company in 2012.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Kremlin human rights council will discuss a draft law under which offenses against religious feelings could be punishable by three years in prison, the daily reports.

- Some 43 percent of Russians would favour a ban of websites allegedly containing illegal information, even if the site is closed without court decision, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Two liberal priests have been dismissed from their posts by the leadership of Russian Orthodox Church recently for being too liberal and not keeping with the church’s rules, the daily writes.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- A journalist from opposition-minded TV channel Dozhd will working the pool of journalists covering President Vladimir Putin’s events, the daily reports. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
