PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 13

VEDOMOSTI

- The government is to work out measures against offshore schemes for conducting business by July 1, according to a presidential order.

- Russia is ready pay for the education of its citizens at leading foreign universities in exchange for their work at home for at least three years afterwards, according to a presidential decree.

- Vadim Semyonov, a former director of Svyazinvest and Prime Minister Dmintry Medvedev’s university classmate, will probably become head of the joint venture of state-controlled Rostelecom and Tele-2 mobile operator, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia’s central bank has established a 30.2 billion roubles ($914 million) lack of funds in Investbank, which had its licence withdrawn last year. This is a record high amount among commercial banks which have lost their licences in the last three years, the daily says.

- Russia will sell energy to South Ossetia, officially part of the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia, at 15-20 percent lower than its normal export price. The decision is openly criticised by Georgia’s authorities but could hardly change the situation, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the world-famous AK-47 assault rifle, is said to have written a repentance letter to the head of Russian Orthodox Church six months before his death. He revealed his deep suffering over the deaths of people caused by his invention, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- The Winter Olympic Games in Sochi could become a good reason for extremists to carry out attacks outside Olympic sites, which will be well guarded due to security measures taken by the authorities, the daily says citing experts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- It took police two weeks to arrest six people suspected of planting a bomb in the southern town of Pyatigorsk on December 27 which killed three people. The criminals confessed to the attack and to preparing of another one.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Every year up to 1,000 Russians will be able to receive state support if they succeed in entering some leading Western universities under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin last year. The list of the educational establishments will be defined by the government within three months, the daily says. ($1 = 33.0382 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, editing by Jason Bush)