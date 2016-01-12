PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 12

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government plans to cut budget spending by 10 percent in 2016, the daily writes citing two government sources.

- Apple Music has won about 300,000 subscribers in Russia since its launch six months ago, the paper said, citing a source. Russia has now became the fifth largest market for Apple’s music service in the world, according to the source.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The number of Russians able to afford only day-to-day expenses rose to 50 percent in 2015 from 46 percent in 2014, the paper reports, citing the central bank’s poll.

- Wage arrears in Russia rose to 3.89 billion roubles ($51 million) as of Dec 1, 2015, citing state statistics.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia is boosting its military presence near its western borders in response to the increase of NATO arms and personnel in Lithuania, the paper writes.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the Russia’s Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika who says some 31,000 corruption crimes were revealed in Russia in January-November 2015.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- The number of Russians travelling abroad in January-September 2015 fell 31 percent year-on-year, the daily says. ($1 = 76.5900 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; editing by Polina Devitt and Christian Lowe)