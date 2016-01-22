PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 22

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government has urged state institutions to cut budgets over and above previously planned 10 percent cuts, the daily reports.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament will consider a draft law that could increase fines for violation of road rules, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will represent Russia at an international security conference in Munich, the daily writes.

- Russian banks saw a significant rise in the number of point of sale retail credits in January 2015, the paper reports.

- The number of Russians watching oil prices in 2015 rose to 41 percent from 15 percent in 2014, the paper writes, citing the Public Opinion Fund.

- McDonald’s is in talks with a Dagestani agricultural holding on potato supplies. The Russian government is aiming to replace imported goods with domestic ones, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia ranked first in the world in terms of defence costs, spending on it 4.5 percent of GDP in 2015, the paper reports citing U.S. News and World Report.

- Migrant workers from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are leaving Russia en masse due to tougher legislation and smaller salaries, the paper writes.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Samsung Electronics may boost prices for its production by 10 percent in Russia due to the weaker rouble, the paper reports. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)